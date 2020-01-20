Pele is one pup you'll want on your team

Regular readers of The Japan Times may remember Pele. This handsome dog was featured here more than three years ago when he was just a pup at 1 year old. Sadly, he’s still sitting in the shelter waiting for the right person to come along and give him a real home.

There’s nothing wrong with Pele, especially if you love a dog with energy, one that really loves to run. Born a stray, he was very shy and wary of people in the beginning, but trainers from England have helped bring this golden canine out of his shell. Now, Pele loves to play. He is healthy, but a bit on the skinny side at 22 kilograms. He stands taller than a Labrador but is built lighter and “can run like the wind,” much like the Brazilian soccer star he is named for.

Pele would be an ideal match for someone who knows large dogs and, because he hasn’t quite learned how to be a team player, would probably be a great dog for an owner who’s also a bit of a loner. Dogs really do make the best friends.

If you are interested in adopting Pele, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net