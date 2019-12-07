Voices | OVERHEARD

The sound of silence

Japanese woman: That guy’s eating a bowl of soba without making any sound whatsoever. Absolutely nothing. It’s actually a little creepy.

— Ofuro no Osama onsen, Oimachi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

