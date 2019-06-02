Titus the dog is a titan when it comes to personality

Two-year-old Titus is relatively new to ARK. He came to the shelter in February after his owner was hospitalized and then had to give him up.

The dog’s name comes from the Greek word for “titan,” meaning “of the giants” and at 20 kilograms, though far from being a giant, Titus is not that small. What is huge about him though is his heart. ARK staff say he “loves people to bits,” and that includes kids. He’s also quite clever and loves to be active and learn (and teach) new things. He’s still learning, but he has shown himself to be a very quick study. He knows the usual commands and even has one trick of his own — jumping over your outstretched leg!

Titus is big on personality and has also been described as “a great big ball of enthusiasm.” Now who among us hasn’t thought of adding a bit of enthusiasm to our life? And you don’t have to do much to do this. In fact, deciding to give this pup a home is only one small step for us, but for Titus, it’s a giant leap.

If you are interested in adopting Titus, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net