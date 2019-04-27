Voices | OVERHEARD

It will never fly

Australian #1: Can chickens fly?

Australian #2: That’s a very good question. I’m not sure if I ever need to know the answer though.

— Akasaka-mitsuke Station, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

