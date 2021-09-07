The Japan Times and The Japan Time Alpha (The Japan Times, Ltd. President and CEO: Minako Suematsu; The Japan Times Publishing, Ltd. President: Hideki Ito) have long been committed to serving readers with compelling, balanced and independent news and journalism from Japan.

Both publications are now available to selected ANA passengers flying both within Japan and internationally via the airline’s e-library found on ANA’s mobile app, it was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Japan Times and The Japan Times Alpha’s increasing use of electronic publishing channels is in line with each publication’s ongoing digitization and distribution strategy. The Japan Times is respected for its authoritative coverage of Japan and Asia, while The Japan Times Alpha presents news articles at differentiated levels appropriate for English-language learners.

Most air passengers have at least one electronic device with them while traveling. Being able to read The Japan Times and The Japan Times Alpha at the airport or mid-flight is not only a convenient way to access Japan’s premier English-language news sources, but also has ecological benefits as no paper, ink or distribution are required.

Service start date

September 1, 2021 (Wednesday)

Applicable passengers

Customers who have made reservations to travel via Premium Class (domestic flights); First Class, Business Class or Premium Economy (all categories, international flights) on ANA operated flights; or those who have Diamond, Platinum, Bronze or Super Flyers membership status.

How to view

Download digital copies of The Japan Times or The Japan Times Alpha using the ANA app on your digital device up to 24 hours before scheduled departure. The content remains accessible until 24 hours after your scheduled arrival time.

Complete your download before flight using an internet connection at home, at the airport or other locations so you can enjoy reading during the flight.

About ANA

Founded in 1952, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. The airline’s legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX’s respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, and ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as “Airline of the Year” three times (2007, 2013, and 2018).

www.ana.co.jp/en/jp

ANA e-Library / ANA app

https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/serviceinfo/share/digital-media/#Magazines_Newspapers

Publicity inquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

Corporate Affairs Management Division

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

Product inquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

Digital Promotion Division

E-mail: jtprojectsgroup@japantimes.co.jp

The Japan Times Alpha inquiries:

Alpha Marketing and Sales Office,

The Japan Times Publishing, Ltd.

E-mail: alpha-marketinggroup@japantimes.co.jp

About The Japan Times:

The Japan Times provides authoritative journalism under the core values of independence and fairness, striving to give readers the big picture on the news in Japan, Asia and the world. Widely respected as the nation’s premier go-to news source on Japan, we provide both the local angle and a global perspective. Our legacy dates back to 1897, with readers now accessing our world-class journalism via newspaper, digital, podcast and newsletter form.

Published: Monday through Saturday

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/

About The Japan Times Alpha:

The Japan Times Alpha is a weekly English-language study newspaper produced by The Japan Times Publishing. It highlights important news and trends from around the world, with Japanese translations and other explanatory text provided to assist readers and learners.

Published: Fridays

https://alpha.japantimes.co.jp/

