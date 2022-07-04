  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (top center), the Liberal Democratic Party's president, was the top earner among the heads of seven major political parties. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (top center), the Liberal Democratic Party's president, was the top earner among the heads of seven major political parties. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The average income earned by Japanese lawmakers in 2021 fell to ¥22.55 million from the previous year’s ¥24.16 million, reports released by both chambers of parliament showed Monday.

The fall reflected a 20% cut in lawmakers’ salaries implemented from May 2020 through October 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,