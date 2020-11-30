株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ（代表取締役：末松弥奈子）は、英語で日本を発信するトークイベント「第4回Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」を開催します。

「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」は、ジャパンタイムズ読者の方をお招きして開催する英語によるトークイベントです。日本への造詣が深く、また国内外に幅広いネットワークを持つロス・ローブリー氏（元エデルマンジャパン代表）をホストに、国内外で活躍する日本人や日本在住の外国人の方をゲストに迎え、毎月1回のペースで開催します。対談のあとには、登壇者を囲んだ “Roundtable” 形式のディスカッションの時間を用意します。

第4回目の今回はゲストとして、「世界中の誰もが願う豊かで快適な住まいの実現」を目指し、事業活動を通じて社会課題の解決に取り組むLIXILから、取締役でありChief People OfficerのJin Montesanoさんにお越しいただきます。

＜概要＞

日時： 2021年1月20日（水）10:30〜11:30（日本時間）

2021年1月20日（水）10:30〜11:30（日本時間） ＊1月19日（火）17:30-18:30（Pacific Standard Time)

＊1月19日（火）17:30-18:30（Pacific Standard Time) 参加方法： ①会場参加：限定10名（東京都千代田区一番町2-2 一番町第二TGビル6階）

①会場参加：限定10名（東京都千代田区一番町2-2 一番町第二TGビル6階） ②ライブ配信 定員なし

②ライブ配信 定員なし 参加費： ①会場参加者：5,000円（The Japan Timesからのお土産付き）

①会場参加者：5,000円（The Japan Timesからのお土産付き） ②ライブ配信視聴者：無料

②ライブ配信視聴者：無料 オンラインライブ視聴方法： 視聴登録をいただいた方には、URLをお送りします。

視聴登録をいただいた方には、URLをお送りします。 参加・視聴登録：https://peatix.com/event/1726219

＊なお、「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」は、1月のコロナによる状況次第では、オンライン配信のみの開催に変更することもあります。その場合は、1月15日までに決定し、お申し込みいただいた方にご連絡いたします。

「Roundtable: Sustainability with Ross Rowbury」の内容は、後日アーカイブとして公開されるほか、The Japan Timesの本紙ならびにSustainable Japan by The Japan Timesのウェブサイトにて紹介予定です。

＊Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times のウェブサイト

Jin Montesano

Jin is a change-maker whose mission is to help companies and teams achieve purpose-driven transformation. Jin came to Tokyo in 2014 to build a communications function for Lixil, a Japanese company that was globalizing after a series of M&A transactions. She helped the company articulate its global sustainability strategy, including the stewardship of Sato, an innovative award-winning social enterprise tackling the challenges of global sanitation and hygiene. Today, she leads People and Culture at a rapidly transforming and already global Lixil. She was appointed to the board of directors in June 2020. Originally from Honolulu, she was educated at Columbia and Princeton universities and has previously held roles at GSK, GE and Kraft Foods in Singapore, Bangkok and Brussels.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury has been observing and living and working in Japan for four decades. Originally commencing his career in finance in Tokyo in the early 1980’s he later moved into public relations and communications holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co (now Kreab,) and PRAP Japan. Most recently he headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Ross is studying to become a traditional storyteller (kataribe) of Japanese legends while doing freelance consulting for a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also Visiting Professor of Asian Marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

◆株式会社ジャパンタイムズについて

株式会社ジャパンタイムズは日本で最も歴史のある英字新聞社として、1897年の創業以来、 日本と世界の英文ニュースを国内外に発信しています。「世界に開く日本の窓」としての役割を果たすべく、政治、経済、文化、社会、そしてスポーツ記事を通じ、日本の現状と世界の動向を報道してきました。世界中の人が利用する「The Japan Times website」は、国内最大級の英文ニュースサイトとして、多様で独自性のあるコンテンツを揃えています。

株式会社ジャパンタイムズキューブ

＜問い合わせ＞

Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times

担当：熊野

E-mail: pr@japantimes.co.jp

ＰＤＦ形式でダウンロードできます。