Media Enterprise Department’s separation from The Japan Times, Ltd. and its re-establishment as The Japan Times Agency

The Japan Times, Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Chairperson and publisher: Minako Suematsu) has introduced The Japan Times Agency, an in-house agency that handles all English content planning and production, as well as the Company’s media business.

The Japan Times Agency was re-established on September 1, 2020.

The Media Enterprise Department of The Japan Times has expanded its business across the board, with an increasing number of digital projects, including the production of web content, newspaper advertising and public relations productions (production of catalogs and brochures).

Furthermore, over the past few years, the demand for information sharing in English has rapidly increased from companies, government agencies, local governments, schools and various clients even as an industry trend sees newspaper subscriptions declining.

Although the conventional advertising business is in a difficult situation due to the influence of the coronavirus this year, the need for information sharing in English will continue.

The Japan Times Agency will flexibly respond to the market needs and information sharing methods by using its extensive experience and know-how. Beyond the conventional newspaper advertising business, we will promote proposal-based solution sales in regards to the planning, production and publication of high-quality English content of The Japan Times through cooperation with other media and partner companies.

The outline of The Japan Times Agency is as follows:

【Overview of the new company】

Trade name: The Japan Times Agency

Representative: President Minako Suematsu

Date of establishment: October 5, 2015

Headquarters: 14F Kioicho Bldg., 3-12 Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Business description: General planning and production of English content such as media business (advertisement, digital content, catalogs, pamphlets) as a Japan Times in-house agency

The Japan Times Ltd.

Since 1897, The Japan Times has been Japan’s oldest English-language newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As one of the largest English-language news sites in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

