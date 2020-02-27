NOTIFICATION OF THE 11th JAPAN SPELLING BEE, PRESENTED BY THE JAPAN TIMES CANCELLATION/POSTPONEMENT

Tokyo, Feb. 27, 2020 – The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Representative: Takeharu Tsutsumi) would like to announce that the 11th Japan Spelling Bee, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, will be postponed due to the spread of the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19).

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we ask for your understanding and cooperation. The postponement schedule will be determined on the basis of the situation and will be announced on our website at a later date.