The last time a major championship was played at Quail Hollow, Justin Thomas used a final-round 68 for a two-shot victory over a pack of contenders at the 2017 PGA Championship.

With the tournament returning to same site next week, Thomas ought to be one of the favorites after a recent victory showed he had found his top form. Yet his odds at major sportsbooks sit between 20-1 and 22-1, as most of the attention is concentrated on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

That suits Thomas just fine.