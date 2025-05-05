Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka won her first WTA title since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open after beating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo — a WTA 125 tournament on clay.

It was the 27-year-old Japanese player's first WTA title since she became a mother in July 2023. It was also her first-ever title on clay.

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst. That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve," Osaka posted on X.

Osaka struggled with her lack of power and accuracy as she failed to progress beyond the second round of any major last year.

The former world No. 1, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in January before retiring due to injury, is set to feature in the main draw of the French Open later this month.