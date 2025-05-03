Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw six scoreless innings and Mookie Betts hit the decisive home run to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday in the opener of their three-game series.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games and improved to 4-0 against the Braves this season. The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Braves.

The game was halted by rain for one hour and 13 minutes before the ninth inning could begin.