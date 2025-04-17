Tyler Herro scored 38 points as the Miami Heat cruised past the Chicago Bulls 109-90 to keep their NBA playoff hopes alive on Wednesday.

Herro led from the front in a wire-to-wire victory that eliminated Chicago from postseason contention and sends the Heat into a winner-take-all clash against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.