In one corner, standing 190 cm and weighing 95 kg, is Shohei Ohtani, hitter, pitcher and three-time MVP. In the other corner, standing 178 cm and weighing 81 kg when fully nourished, is Mookie Betts, outfielder, infielder and one-time MVP.
Which Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is the better athlete?
The Athletic posed the question to numerous Dodgers in recent weeks.
