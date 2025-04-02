In one corner, standing 190 cm and weighing 95 kg, is Shohei Ohtani, hitter, pitcher and three-time MVP. In the other corner, standing 178 cm and weighing 81 kg when fully nourished, is Mookie Betts, outfielder, infielder and one-time MVP.

Which Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is the better athlete?

The Athletic posed the question to numerous Dodgers in recent weeks.