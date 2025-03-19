A scrappy Naomi Osaka came from behind to beat Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday for her first win since January's Australian Open.

Osaka dropped the first set and trailed 4-2 in the second against the tournament qualifier before finding her rhythm in front of a supportive crowd on a sunny day in south Florida.

"I knew that I wasn't playing too well, but I thought, let me try to stay on the court as long as possible because I consider Miami my home," said Osaka, who was born in Japan before moving to the U.S. at a young age.