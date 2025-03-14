Defending champion Iga Swiatek beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday, avenging her Olympics semifinal loss to the Paris Games gold medalist to reach the last four at Indian Wells.

The world number two from Poland will get a chance to avenge another upset loss in a semifinal clash with Mirra Andreeva — the 17-year-old Russian who stunned her in the quarter-finals at Dubai last month on the way to becoming the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion.

The top half of the draw will feature another semifinal grudge match as world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Australian Open champion Madison Keys — who denied Sabalenka's bid for a third straight title in Melbourne.