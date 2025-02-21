Mariano Rivera and Bernie Williams had to shave. So did Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

But now Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and the rest of the current New York Yankees roster will be allowed to grow "well-groomed beards” if they so choose, after the club on Friday announced a change to its long-standing grooming policy.

The all-clear for beards was announced by Hal Steinbrenner, the team’s managing general partner whose father started the beard ban — and vigorously enforced it for years.