Canada beat the United States 3-2 in overtime to win a riveting 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston on Thursday and close out a tournament that was filled with political tension.

Connor McDavid scored the winner after much-maligned Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington delivered some clutch saves.

The taut action on the ice mirrored the geopolitical tensions bubbling in North America since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.