Novak Djokovic has almost fully recovered from the injury that ended his Australian Open campaign and has set his sights on lifting a 100th singles title at this month's Qatar Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion retired due to a hamstring injury in his semifinal against Alexander Zverev last month.

The world No. 7 was booed by the crowd at Melbourne Park and responded by posting a photo of an MRI scan taken of his left hamstring with the caption: "Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there."