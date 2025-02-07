With history at their fingertips, the Kansas City Chiefs are familiar with holding the Lombardi Trophy and growing more accustomed to getting the Birds.

Two-time defending champion Kansas City draws the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome, the ninth overall rematch and the second in a three-year span in Super Bowl history.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Eagles, overcoming a 10-point deficit early in their run of dominance. The Chiefs are 49-11 — 9-0 in the playoffs — since the start of the 2022 regular season.