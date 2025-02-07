First-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be NBA All-Star tournament teammates after being selected for the same roster by Charles Barkley in Thursday's All-Star Draft.

In a revamped format for the Feb. 16 All-Star event in San Francisco, four elite teams will meet in a tournament format.

Former NBA players Shaquille O'Neal, Barkley and Kenny Smith — now television commentators — each picked rosters from among previously announced All-Star starters and reserve players.