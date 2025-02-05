The best player at the most important position in football figures to have a rather large impact on the outcome of the 2025 Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking his fifth crack at winning the Lombardi Trophy — which would be his fourth — and it's not a stretch to label him the most consequential player Sunday.
To his teammates, that is an enormously comforting thought.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.