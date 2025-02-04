The Las Vegas Grand Prix will get a more reasonable start time this November, though it will remain at night under the lights of the Strip.

Previously starting at 10 p.m. local time — which meant 1 a.m. Eastern time and the wee hours of the morning over in Europe — the race will move up two hours to 8 p.m. local time this season.

The news was revealed when start times for all 24 stages of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship were published on Monday.

The race at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was added to the F1 schedule in 2023, the third U.S.-based race following the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas and the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

While most F1 races are run on Sunday afternoons, the Las Vegas Grand Prix remains the only one slated for a Saturday night.

"This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the U.S.," a Las Vegas Grand Prix spokesperson told f1i.com.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the third-to-last race again in 2025, held on Nov. 22. George Russell of Mercedes won the 2024 event after qualifying on pole.