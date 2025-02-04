Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and collected a season-best 20 rebounds against his former team to help the Portland Trail Blazers notch a 121-119 overtime victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Deni Avdija recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists before fouling out as Portland completed a two-game sweep of the Suns. Toumani Camara added 17 points as the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game and improved to 8-1 over their past nine.

Devin Booker scored 34 points and became the all-time leading scorer in franchise history for the Suns, but he missed a free throw that would have tied the game with 4.4 seconds left in OT. It was the lone free throw that Booker missed in 14 attempts.

Booker, 28, became the club's all-time leading scorer when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 7:34 left in the third quarter to give the Suns a 65-58 lead.

The trey gave Booker 24 points for the game and 15,668 for his career, two more than Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Walter Davis scored for Phoenix between 1977-88. Booker finished the contest with 15,678 points.

Booker, a four-time All-Star, hugged family members at the next timeout and was given a loud ovation by the fans in Portland.

Booker reached the milestone in his 10th season and 642nd game for the Suns.

Davis played in 766 games (359 starts) for Phoenix from 1977-88. He was a six-time All-Star for the Suns and also played for the Denver Nuggets and Trail Blazers. Davis died in 2023 at age 69.