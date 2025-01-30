NBA Commissioner Adam Silver raised the possibility that the league could someday switch from 12-minute to 10-minute quarters to appeal to a changing television audience and align with international rules.
"I'm a fan of four 10-minute quarters," Silver said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, although he acknowledged such a change would need much further study.
"I'm not sure that many others are," he conceded. "It's such a dramatic change to the game. I think something like that would have to be talked more about over time."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.