NBA Commissioner Adam Silver raised the possibility that the league could someday switch from 12-minute to 10-minute quarters to appeal to a changing television audience and align with international rules.

"I'm a fan of four 10-minute quarters," Silver said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, although he acknowledged such a change would need much further study.

"I'm not sure that many others are," he conceded. "It's such a dramatic change to the game. I think something like that would have to be talked more about over time."