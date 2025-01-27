Swiss Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami won the World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday, while Lindsey Vonn finished 13th as she continues her comeback.
In wet, slushy conditions marked by poor visibility that led to a short delay to the start, the 33-year-old Gut-Behrami picked up her first win of the winter.
Gut-Behrami, who won gold in the event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, finished 0.35 seconds ahead of Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.
