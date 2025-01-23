Lewis Hamilton drove a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday after the seven-time world champion took to the track at the team's test circuit and admitted it was "one of the best feelings" of his life.

The 40-year-old Briton shocked the paddock last February when he announced he was departing for the iconic Italian team after 12 highly successful years with Mercedes.

On a foggy morning at the Fiorano test track near Ferrari's Maranello base in northern Italy, Hamilton shot out in a test car wearing the classic red overalls and a distinctive yellow helmet.