Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in a duel for the ages on Tuesday as the old and new of tennis go on full display when the Australian Open hits the quarterfinal stage.

In the women's draw, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff can set up a blockbuster semifinal with last-eight victories.

Alcaraz, 21, and Djokovic, 37, will meet at this stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in a heavyweight late-night clash on Rod Laver Arena.