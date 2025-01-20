Josh Allen scored two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills capitalized on a slew of mistakes by the Baltimore Ravens to earn a 27-25 win on Sunday that set up a blockbuster clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

In Sunday's other playoff game, running back sensation Saquon Barkley ran for two long touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 to reach the NFC championship game.

The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders next Sunday for a place in the Super Bowl.