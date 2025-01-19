Liverpool tightened its grip on top spot in the Premier League as two stoppage-time goals secured a 2-0 victory at Brentford before Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

A day that began with Newcastle United's six-game league winning streak ending abruptly with a 4-1 home drubbing by Bournemouth finished with Villa ensuring that none of the five matches resulted in home wins.

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at West Ham United and Fulham beat second-bottom Leicester City 2-0, the hosts' seventh successive league loss.