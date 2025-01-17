The PGA Tour event that Tiger Woods was scheduled to host in Southern California next month will be played at an alternate venue due to the massive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles, the Tour said on Thursday.

The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour Signature Event that has a $20 million purse and benefits Woods' TGR Foundation, will still be played from Feb. 13 to 16 but not at its typical home of Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

The PGA Tour, which is identifying ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and relief efforts, did not mention potential replacement venues or even whether the event would remain in California.