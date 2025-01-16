Mikel Arteta warned Liverpool that "sensational" Arsenal is back in the Premier League title race after a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the north London derby on Wednesday.

Desperately needing a win to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table, Arteta's side staged a stirring rally after Son Heung-min's early opener for Tottenham.

Dominic Solanke's own goal evened the score for Arsenal before Leandro Trossard's strike put the Gunners ahead late in the first half at a raucous Emirates Stadium.