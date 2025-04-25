Japan is looking to import more corn from the U.S., according to media reports on Friday, in the hopes of appeasing the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a second round of tariff negotiations next week.
Such imports would be used primarily for livestock feed or sustainable aviation fuel, which is made from non-petroleum feedstock as a more environmentally friendly alternative for air transportation, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported Friday.
Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s tariffs negotiator, did not comment on the reports when asked about them during a news conference Friday. He only said that Japan will aim for an agreement that would benefit both countries.
