Ex-Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper is coming out of retirement to play for Toyota Verblitz of Japan Rugby League One after receiving a call from former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, he said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old played the last of his 125 test matches in 2023 before being unceremoniously axed by then-coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

He turned to Rugby Sevens but called time on his playing career in June after missing out on selection for the Paris Olympics. He has worked as a commentator since then.

Hooper, who captained the Wallabies a record 69 times, told Australia's Channel Seven he had signed with Verblitz for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

He previously played for the club in 2021.

"It's a great club, really good people and competitive," Hooper said, adding that he got a call from Verblitz coach Hansen after Springboks legend Pieter-Steph du Toit was sidelined by injury.

"There wasn't too many places I would have really been keen to play, and this was right up there because I had such a fond memory from being up there a few years back," said Hooper.

"Really lucky, to be honest, and thankful for Steve Hansen to give me an opportunity."

Hooper told the broadcaster he was fit and free from injury but needed to put on some muscle.

"There is still a little part of me that would like to see if I could mix it again," he said on why he was returning.

"It's a bit of a Hail Mary that we didn't see coming. There was some discussions a while back but this has really developed in pretty much a week's time."