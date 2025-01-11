Two spectators who grabbed Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he tried to make a catch in last year's World Series have been indefinitely banned from all MLB stadiums and facilities.
A letter made public on Friday from an MLB official to the New York Yankees fans, Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen, detailed the punishment for their actions in Game 4 of the MLB best-of-seven final at Yankee Stadium last October.
Both men were ejected from the stadium and had their tickets revoked for Game 5 after interfering with Betts while sitting along the right-field wall in the seats of a season ticket holder, who will be allowed to keep his tickets for upcoming campaigns.
