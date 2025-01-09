Any notion the San Francisco 49ers were undecided about their future at quarterback was dispelled by general manager John Lynch on Wednesday.

Lynch made it clear the 49ers are fully committed to keeping Brock Purdy, who is eligible for a contract extension immediately. Purdy had 3,864 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024, but San Francisco missed the playoffs this year after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season.

"I think what we know about Brock is, he's our guy," Lynch said Wednesday while seated to the right of head coach Kyle Shanahan at the team facility in Santa Clara, California. "We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization. He's won big games. And you know, had a little tougher task as we all did this year with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. Through that he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level, so we have every interest in him being around.