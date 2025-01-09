The NFL said it is continuing preparations to hold the playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles on Monday despite a series of devastating wildfires in the region, but could change the location of the game to Glendale, Arizona, if necessary.

Raging wildfires surrounded Los Angeles on Wednesday, killing at least five people, destroying hundreds of homes and stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit, as more than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

"The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community," the league said in a statement.