There seemed a touch of destiny when Zheng Qinwen made the Australian Open final last year a decade after trailblazing compatriot Li Na hoisted the women's trophy.

Zheng ended up being crushed by nemesis Aryna Sabalenka in the decider, but this year will hope to go one better and join Li as the second Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Li's achievements gave rise to predictions of Chinese superstardom in women's tennis fueled by a generation of young girls inspired to pick up rackets.