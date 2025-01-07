Nottingham Forest's stunning season continued with a 3-0 victory at Wolves on Monday to give manager Nuno Espirito Santo a winning return to Molineux.

England international Morgan Gibbs-White and the in-form Chris Wood struck before half-time to take Forest to within six points of leaders Liverpool, who they host in their next Premier League game.

Substitute Taiwo Awoniyi rounded off the scoring and a sixth consecutive win for Forest in stoppage time.