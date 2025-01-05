A centuries-old art form took flight this past week at Hamarikyu Gardens in Tokyo, where falconers showcased their craft against the backdrop of what was once a hunting ground during the Edo Period (1603-1868).

The event, hosted by the Suwa Falconry Preservation Society, offered a glimpse into a tradition that has evolved over millennia but remains steeped in its ancient roots.

And while the showcase was all about fun and education, like other sports involving animals, falconry is also serious business for competitors at the upper echelons of the sport.