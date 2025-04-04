U.S. President Donald Trump said he was open to reducing his tariffs if other nations were able to offer something "phenomenal,” indicating that the White House was open to negotiations despite the insistence of some top officials.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One on Thursday, broadly defended his tariff program despite a stock market meltdown, saying he was happy that interest rates were falling and believed that the economic turbulence would settle.

"The tariffs give us great power to negotiate,” Trump said, adding that "every country has called us.”