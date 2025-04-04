The communications ministry said Thursday that it has warned Fuji Television Network and its parent, Fuji Media Holdings, over their handling of a sex scandal by a former celebrity.

The ministry gave the administrative guidance after a third-party committee of the Fuji Media group recognized that former TV star Masahiro Nakai had committed sexual assault against a then-Fuji TV employee and criticized both companies for lacking awareness about human rights over the handling of the matter.

In its administrative guidance document, the ministry said that the broadcaster and its parent lacked awareness of social responsibility and undermined the public's trust in broadcasting, strongly urging the Fuji Media group's management to change its mindset.