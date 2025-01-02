Arsenal cut Liverpool's lead at top of the Premier League to six points as Gabriel Jesus continued his hot streak in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.
Mikel Arteta's side was rocked by Bryan Mbeumo's first-half goal at Gtech Community Stadium.
But Arsenal refused to be blown away on a wet and windy evening in west London as Jesus equalized before the break.
