The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are among the Major League Baseball teams to have met with Japanese star Roki Sasaki.

News of the meeting between the former Chiba Lotte Marines right-hander — posted to MLB teams by the club earlier this month at baseball's winter meetings — was reported by The Orange County Register on Saturday.

The Dodgers join a list of suitors to have met with Sasaki that is believed to include both New York teams, the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. The San Diego Padres also are thought to be in pursuit of the 23-year-old Sasaki.