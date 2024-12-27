When Stephen Nelson joined the Los Angeles Dodgers’ broadcast team in 2023, he became the only Japanese American (or Asian American) hired as a play-by-play announcer by an MLB club, according to the Dodgers.

Nelson strongly believes representation matters in media and is aware that from his spot in the broadcast booth he might be helping inspire the next generation of Asian Americans in sports media. He is proud to be the first Asian in his role in MLB, but he hopes he is not the last.

Those are admittedly weighty thoughts to have in the bottom of the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium with Shohei Ohtani at the plate and the bases loaded.