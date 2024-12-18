The promoters of a proposed European Super League have called on UEFA and FIFA to recognize their new competition, which they relaunched on Tuesday as the Unify League.

It is the latest attempt by A22 to get the competition off the ground after the original European Super League (ESL), backed by 12 of the continent's biggest clubs, was controversially launched in 2021 only for support to collapse.

Unlike the original plans which guaranteed the 12 clubs a place in the ESL, A22 says the new 96-club format across four leagues would be merit-based and more competitive than UEFA's current club competitions.