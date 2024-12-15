Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no regrets after signing a two-year contract extension despite the club's current struggles.

Heading into its showdown Sunday with rival Manchester United, City had just one win in six games across all competitions since the Spanish manager's new contract was announced last month, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Following a series of disappointing Premier League performances, the reigning champion finds itself in fifth place with 27 points, trailing leader Liverpool by nine points.