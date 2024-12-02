Novak Djokovic is ready to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on the Grand Slam stage when he returns to action at the Australian Open after an underwhelming campaign, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

After winning three of the four Grand Slams last year, the 37-year-old endured a dry spell in 2024, failing to win any of the major titles for the first time since his injury-plagued 2017 campaign.

World No. 1 Sinner dethroned Djokovic at Melbourne Park en route to his maiden Grand Slam win and the 23-year-old Italian also beat the Serb in the Shanghai Masters final in October.