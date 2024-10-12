In the days after the debacle, several members of the Los Angeles Dodgers approached Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The weight of a Game 1 failure in a National League Division Series hung on Yamamoto’s shoulders, his distress obvious to a group that does not speak his language. A procession of teammates tried to lift his spirits. He heard from pitchers and catchers, infielders and outfielders, coaches and executives, all offering some version of the same message.

"He’s one of the best pitchers in the world,” backup catcher Austin Barnes said.