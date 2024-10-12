The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team and Toyota announced a multiyear technical partnership on Friday in a move bringing Japan's biggest carmaker back to F1 racing for the first time since 2009.

The smallest team on the starting grid will continue to use Ferrari power units, and work closely with Maranello as well as chassis design partner Dallara, after agreeing in July to a contract extension to the end of 2028.

The partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing, the carmaker's motorsport division, starts immediately with branding on the cars driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen at next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.